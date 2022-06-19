Sports Deptt successfully organizes eight events during KSF 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Sports Department Rawalpindi on Sunday successfully organized eight sports events under Kohsar Sports festival 2022, at Bhurban and Gharial grounds.

The players appreciating the arrangements of the festival urged the authorities concerned to annually organize such programmes to provide opportunities to the players to take part in such healthy activities.

They also acknowledged the earnest efforts done to make the sports festival a success by Punjab Sport board and Sports Department Rawalpindi.

Matches of football, table tennis, archery, skating, running and volleyball were organized by Sports Department Rawalpindi with the help of Rawalpindi district administration.

According to a district administration spokesman, the players from across the country participated in the event and enjoyed Kohsar Sports Festval.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz had inaugurated Kohsar Sports Festival at a grand colourful opening ceremony at Mall Road, Murree on June 13.

The Secretary had also unveiled the trophy of Kohsar Sports Festival at a mega ceremony attended by athletes, thousands of enthusiastic fans and families.

Sufi, Cultural and Gymnastic performances were also presented at the inaugural ceremony. Attractive fireworks and regional songs won huge appreciation from a large crowd.

Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Divisional Sports Officers Waheed Babar, Manzar Shah, Ata-ur-Rehman and District Sports Officer Lahore Tanveer Shah also attended the inauguration ceremony.

On the occasion, the Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz said the competitions of eight games – table tennis, marathon, tug-of-war, football, archery, skating and cycling and volleyball being organised in Kohsar Sports Festival.

Kohsar Sports Festival would prove a major event and it would help promote sports at regional level, he added.

Meanwhile, the competitions of Murree Cycle Race, Murree Marathon, Inter-Club Football Cup, Inter-Club Volleyball Cup and Tug-of-War were organized on the second day of Kohsar Sports Festival on June 14.

The event of Murree Cycle Race was conducted from Lower Topa to Bhurban Cricket Ground. Dozens of enthusiastic boys featured in the cycle race.

The race of Murree Marathon was run from Lower Topa to Bhurban Cricket Ground.

Around 200 boys from Rawalpindi division took part in the marathon contest.

The race was inaugurated by Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser and Divisional Sports Officer Rawalpindi Waheed Babar. The Inter-Club Football Cup was played at Gharial Football Ground. Inter-Club Volleyball Cup was played at Bhurban Cricket Ground while the event of Tug-of-War was conducted at Bhurban cricket ground.

Skating was arranged at Gharial Camp, Para-Archery at Bhurban Cricket Ground while the closing ceremony of the festival was organized at Mall Road Nighat Park.