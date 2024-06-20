Sports Deptt Tank Organizes 'Aman Sports Events'
Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 02:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The District Sports Department, Tank, organized different sports events, including the ‘Aman cricket Tournament’ in Jandola village, Babar Mala Khel tribal area, on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.
As many as 18 teams participated in the tournament. The final match of the tournament was played between 804 Cricket Club Babar Mala Kheil and Laghar Mala Kheil Cricket Club, in which 804- Cricket Club remained victorious.
Similarly, the Sports Department organized another Kabadi (local sports) event in the Shiekh Sultan area in which local wrestlers took part.
The intra-district Black Partridge Tournament was also organized by the Sports Department in Garah Baloch, in which Black Partridge owners from all over the district participated. There were a large number of spectators who enjoyed the traditional competitions.
The public appreciated the sports activities and hoped that the Sports Department would continue to organize such competitions in the future.
