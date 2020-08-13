Sports deptt to conduct Tree-plantation ceremony on I-day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Divisional Sports department is going to arrange tree plantation ceremony on Independence day following the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan's billion tree tsunami programme.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed on behalf of Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq will be the chief guest and will plant tree in connection with Clean and Green Pakistan drive.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum told APP here on Thursday that the disabled players were also invited for tomorrow's ceremony and they will also took part in tree plantation.

The tree plantation was being made at sports complex, gymnasiums and sports grounds across the division under the directions of Sports Department Punjab.

Meanwhile, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum conducted meeting with district sports officers and tehsil sports officers to discuss SOPs.

He directed officials to discuss sports SOPs with players in their respective areas and ensure implementation on it.

He said that the players could do exercise and practice but there was no permission of conducting tournaments or sports events.

He said that players were precious and all steps will be ensured for their safety.

Later, Secretary Pakistan karate federation Andleeb Sandhu called at DSO office and discussed steps for promotion of karate game.

Rana Nadeem said that they were planning to arrange national level karate event in the city as sports activities resumed after improving situation of Covid-19 pandemic.

APP /sak