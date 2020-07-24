Sports deptt to plant maximum trees during drive

District Sports department organised a ceremony at E-Library in connection with Plant for Pakistan drive here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :District Sports department organised a ceremony at E-Library in connection with Plant for Pakistan drive here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, district sports officer Adnan Naeem said that they have launched tree plantation drive as per vision of Prime minister Imran Khan following the directions of sports board Punjab.

He said that tree plantation will be made on large scale at all sports fields across the district so that pleasant environment could be provided to players during sports activities.

Later, DSO along with tehsil sports officer city Farooq Latif planted a sapling in front of E-Library and inaugurated the drive.