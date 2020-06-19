Sports deptt to start online training of staff from July

Divisional Sports department is going to start online training of its staff to improve their skills from next month of July amid COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Divisional Sports department is going to start online training of its staff to improve their skills from next month of July amid COVID-19.

Divisional Sports Officer, Rana Nadeem Anjum, told APP here on Friday that like others the sports activities had also halted due to COVID-19 pandemic and it was opportunity to improve the working skills of the staff.

Online training will be given to the staff across four districts of Multan division, under the directions of Secretary Sports Punjab.

The schedule regarding online training has been devised as training of office work, budgeting, and others will be given.

He said that experts related to office work and audit will impart training to the staff.

Replying to a question about online training of players, DSO informed that the services of expert coaches are available and willing players could contact sports department for training.

About restoration of sports activities, Nadeem said that COVID-19 outbreak had stopped all the activities and hoped that they would be able to start it with SOPs after getting any orders from high ups.