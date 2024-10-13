Sports Directorate organizes Annual Fun Sports Day

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday organized an "Annual Fun Sports Day" in Govt Higher Secondary school Bagdada.

Students and teachers participated in a variety of engaging activities, including tug-of-war, musical chairs, marble spoon races, frog races, sack races, one-legged races, cycling, running with weights, target shooting, and more.

During the event, students showcased their remarkable videography skills by capturing the day's highlights.

District Sports Officer Saeed Akhtar while addressing the event, emphasized on promoting healthy activities. He said only sports are a way to foster and enhance mental, physical, and social development.

