Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: President

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said that sports nurtured capabilities in the players to face challenges and enhanced their leadership qualities.

He referred to achievements of the prime minister, said that Imran Khan was an example in this regard who had developed leadership qualities.

Expressing his wonder at the qualities of women cricketers, he said that he had never witnessed such kind of support for the women sports.

He was expressing these views during a ceremony at the final match of All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Diamond Jubilee Gladiator Women League Tournament, said a press release.

The president said that he was informed by the chief minister that a sum of Rs 18 billion had been spent on sports during the last three years.

He said spending of such huge amount on the promotion of sports was a good step. Sports also produced courage to fight against corruption, he observed.

The president said that youth's interest in hockey increased after formation of different leagues, adding if youth was encouraged to participate in sports, it would promote healthy activities.

He said about six Pakistani bowlers were among the top ranking of the world.

He also welcomed the decision of high court regarding inheritance rights to women.

The president also gave away awards and trophies among the cricket teams.

