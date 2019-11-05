Sports essential for healthy society says Welfare Sports officer

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Welfare Sports Officer and Chief Controller Pakistan Railway Quetta Division Muhammad Kashif on Tuesday said sports was symbol of peace, love and friendship and game activities was key for maintaining peace, healthy society and decreasing menace of narcotic in province.

He expressed these views while addressing at a ceremony of giving winning trophy to Quetta District Coach Muhammad Juma Mughal on wining 15th All Balochistan JKA (Japan) Karate Championship 2019, said press release issued here.

Muhammad Kashif said sports keeps fitness human and important mentally physically and grassroots level sports would be provided to players which would help in creating healthy society.

He said all girls should learn martial arts and they must take part in training of Karate for courage, motivation and their maintaining fitness because healthy mother was significant for healthy society.

"Japan Karate Association Balochistan's President Hussain Ali Changiazi was playing vital role in spreading Karate Sports who was also providing Karate training to youth which was helping to increase self-defense in younger generation", he said and added new Karate talent was emerging in Balochistan.

He said mentally depression would be reduced from youth through development of sport activities and we should play effective role to prevail new generation towards sports activities along with education for making healthy society in respective areas.

He said Kalashnikov culture, curse of narcotic and other evils could be eliminated from game activities in the society which would also create environmental of friendship and patriotic among youth in country and Balochistan.