Sports Essential For Keeping Youth Mentally Fit: DC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 06:36 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Ahmad Qazi Thursday said that measures were being taken to promote sports activities for keeping the young generation mentally and physically fit

SIBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 )

He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of the final match of Kabaddi played in connection with the festival of Sibi.

A large number of officers concerned and Kabaddi fans were present on the occasion. The DC said physical health was guarantee to a good creative mind and participation in sports activities was vital in this regard.

