Sports essential for keeping youth mentally fit: DC

SIBI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Ahmad Qazi Thursday said that measures were being taken to promote sports activities for keeping the young generation mentally and physically fit.

He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of the final match of Kabaddi played in connection with the festival of Sibi.

A large number of officers concerned and Kabaddi fans were present on the occasion. The DC said physical health was guarantee to a good creative mind and participation in sports activities was vital in this regard.