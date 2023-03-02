UrduPoint.com

Sports Essential For Students Mentally & Physically : Mushtaq Ahmed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Sports essential for students mentally & physically : Mushtaq Ahmed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University (MCKRU) Prof. Dr. Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah on Thursday said that sports keep students mentally and physically energetic and provide quality education and recreational opportunities through various activities.

The Vice-Chancellor said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the Sports Gala organized by the University.

The young generation can be freed from mental and physical diseases through sports activities, he added.

He said that there was no dearth of talent among the students of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University and sports help highlight the hidden talents of the youth.

Sports arenas can be populated by giving more recognition and expansion to sports and athletes, we will encourage the talented youth of the University and provide them opportunities to play at the provincial and national level, he said.

He further said that teams of staff including seven departments of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University were participating in various sports activities of the Sports Gala saying that all the teams participating in the sports gala deserved congratulations.

The keen interest of the students in the sports Gala at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University is a great satisfaction where students are shining the name of the country and the nation, he added.

The chief guest kicked off the event while football, tennis ball, tug-of-war, badminton, 100-meter race and other competitions will be organized in the weekly sports Gala.

Related Topics

Football Tennis Sports Education Badminton Young Event All From Race

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welf ..

Pakistan Embassies in Rome, Libya engaged for welfare of boats’ incidents surv ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam ..

UAE leaders congratulate new President of Vietnam on election win

1 hour ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collabor ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei explores ways to boost collaboration in infrastructure and tr ..

2 hours ago
 ECP decides to train staff for general elections f ..

ECP decides to train staff for general elections from next week

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Auth ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on Dubai Ports Authority to boost maritime trade

3 hours ago
 Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

Moscow opens world&#039;s longest subway line

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.