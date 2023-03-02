Sports essential for students mentally & physically : Mushtaq Ahmed

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University (MCKRU) Prof. Dr. Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah on Thursday said that sports keep students mentally and physically energetic and provide quality education and recreational opportunities through various activities.

The Vice-Chancellor said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the Sports Gala organized by the University.

The young generation can be freed from mental and physical diseases through sports activities, he added.

He said that there was no dearth of talent among the students of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University and sports help highlight the hidden talents of the youth.

Sports arenas can be populated by giving more recognition and expansion to sports and athletes, we will encourage the talented youth of the University and provide them opportunities to play at the provincial and national level, he said.

He further said that teams of staff including seven departments of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University were participating in various sports activities of the Sports Gala saying that all the teams participating in the sports gala deserved congratulations.

The keen interest of the students in the sports Gala at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University is a great satisfaction where students are shining the name of the country and the nation, he added.

The chief guest kicked off the event while football, tennis ball, tug-of-war, badminton, 100-meter race and other competitions will be organized in the weekly sports Gala.