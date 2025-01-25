Open Menu

Sports Event For Girls Teachers 2025 Held In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Sports Event for Girls Teachers 2025 held in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The 2025 Sports Event for Female Teachers, organised by the Higher education Department in Sialkot, was attended by a large number of female educators, who thoroughly enjoyed the event.

Under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, it marked the first time a sports field had been specifically created for teachers, with various sports competitions held across different institutions.

The event officially began on January 18, 2025, and has now concluded. A total of five sports competitions were held for female teachers, including badminton, table tennis, cricket, tug of war, and chess. Teachers from the Government Allama Iqbal Graduate College for Women brought honour to their institution by securing victory in the fifth competition. The Government Associate College of Commerce participated in the badminton and table tennis events at the Government Allama Iqbal Graduate College for Women, while the Government Graduate College for Women Hajipura Sialkot took part in the tug of war.

Chess competitions were held at the Government Associate College of Commerce, Sialkot.

Participants, along with the principals of the women’s colleges, hailed the event as a highly welcome initiative, providing teachers with an excellent opportunity to showcase their talent.

Speaking at the event, Professor Tahira Fateh Muhammad, Principal of the Government Associate College of Commerce, Sialkot, said that it was a joyful and exciting occasion organised by the Higher Education Department, giving teachers a unique chance to display their sportsmanship. Also present at the event were Professor Zaiba Zahoor, Principal of Government Allama Iqbal College for Women, Sialkot; Professor Rehana Kamran, Principal of Government Graduate College for Women Hajipura Sialkot; and Professor Gulzeb Waqas Awan, Principal of Government Nawaz Sharif College for Women, Pasrur Road, Sialkot.

