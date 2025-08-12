Open Menu

Sports Events Held In Kohat To Commemorate Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2025 | 12:25 AM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) On Monday, various sports were organized grandly at the Sports Complex Kohat under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Rahimullah in connection with the "Battle of Truth" Independence Day.

According to DC office, on this occasion, the DC was accompanied by District Police Officer Kohat, Additional DC General, Regional Sports Officer and other district officials.

The event also featured magnificent competitions in volleyball, badminton and other sports, as well as gymnastics and karate, in which young players showcased their skills to the fullest.

Gymnastics players won the hearts of the audience with their charming and bold moves, while karate experts presented brilliant practical demonstrations of martial arts.

The DC while visiting the sports ground, inspected the ongoing competitions, met the players and appreciated their performance.

He said that sports instill a spirit of unity, tolerance and hard work among the youth, and such activities promote positive trends in the society.

At the end of the ceremony, special prayers were offered for the progress, prosperity and unity of the country of Pakistan.

