Sports, Extracurricular Activities Necessary For Healthy Society: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy & Non-formal education Raja Rashid Hafeez on Wednesday said that sports and extracurricular activities were being promoted as it was of utmost necessary for establishing a healthy society.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a football tournament in municipal football stadium Saeedpur road, here.

He termed the promotion of positive activities as a mission of the Punjab government which was being taken ahead according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister congratulated the organizers of the tournament and said the government had issued funds for the construction and expansion of municipal football stadium in a short span of time.

He said the government was establishing sports stadium and parks besides upgrading the existing ones.

Raja Rashid Hafeez said that sports were compulsory for maintaining a healthy mind and body, adding that sports also played a vital role for character building and moral training.

