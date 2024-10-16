Sports Fair Organized For Persons With Disabilities Under CM’s ‘Awami Agenda’ Program
Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The district administration Bannu has organized a special sports fair on October 22 at the district’s sports complex for persons with disabilities.
According to the district administration, the event is being held as part of the chief minister’s Awami Agenda to provide an opportunity for entertainment to the special people.
Giving details, it says that the sports fair will begin at 08:00 a.m. and continue until 03:00 p.m., featuring various sporting competitions.
At 04:00 p.m., Deputy Commissioner of Bannu Abdul Hameed Khan will distribute prizes to the winners.
It also added that an open forum will be held where persons with disabilities can present their issues.
The relevant district officials will also be present on the occasion to resolve the issues on the spot.
Thus, all the special persons have been informed to take part in the event and fully enjoy the experiences the fair has to offer.
APP/slm
