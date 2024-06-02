Open Menu

Sports Festival At Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium To Continue Till June 12

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 11:30 AM



RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) A sports festival started here on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium would continue till June 12.

According to a district administration spokesman, the festival was organized in collaboration with Municipal Corporation and District Sports Department.

The festival kicked off on Friday would continue till June 12 at the Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi and Hockey, Football, Taekwondo, Badminton, MMA (International Event), a demonstration of pentathlon, kung fu, gymnastics and other games would be organized under the festival.

The organization of the sports festival is being appreciated by the citizens and they urged the administration that such healthy activities should regularly be organized.

