Sports Festival At Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium To Continue Till June 12
Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2024 | 11:30 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) A sports festival started here on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium would continue till June 12.
According to a district administration spokesman, the festival was organized in collaboration with Municipal Corporation and District Sports Department.
The festival kicked off on Friday would continue till June 12 at the Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi and Hockey, Football, Taekwondo, Badminton, MMA (International Event), a demonstration of pentathlon, kung fu, gymnastics and other games would be organized under the festival.
The organization of the sports festival is being appreciated by the citizens and they urged the administration that such healthy activities should regularly be organized.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
11 temporary cattle markets to be set up in Rwp district to facilitate citizens2 minutes ago
-
RDA organizes training session on E-Filing system22 minutes ago
-
Ban on plastic bags to be enforced from June 532 minutes ago
-
Experts advise people to use pineapple to avoid heatstroke52 minutes ago
-
District admin cracks down on illegal Tandoori Roti price increase in Abbottabad2 hours ago
-
142 students caught during cheating in exams11 hours ago
-
Transport fares reduced by 3% due to decrease in petroleum products: DC11 hours ago
-
PM commends Pakistan Navy for successful anti-narcotics operation11 hours ago
-
TB control awareness seminar held11 hours ago
-
Wife allegedly killed by husband11 hours ago
-
Chairman BISE condemn attack on board officials11 hours ago
-
Death toll of May 30 LPG cylinders explosion increases to 912 hours ago