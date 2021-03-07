Sports festival continued at Bilawal Sports Complex

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :The Divisional sports Festival continued for the second day at Bilawal Sports Complex during which Sanghar Colleges Team won the ground.

The second day matches played between the teams of schools and colleges of District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze were to decide the winner in football, cricket, badminton and other games.

The Sanghar District teams clinched the first position by winning the matches of tug-of-war, throw ball, cricket, table tennis, football and shooting ball while college girl students teams of Shaheed Benazirabad won badminton, long jump and rally race competitions.

The girl students' teams of Sanghar could win the throw ball and 100-meter race only. In ongoing competitions of Divisional Sports Festival, college students' teams of Shaheed Benazirabad succeeded to win badminton, wanjh wati, rally race, jumping and 100-meter race, the teams of District Naushahro Feroze failed to win any match. During the both days events Shaheed Benazirabad won 23 matches, Sanghar teams won 12 while Naushahro Feroze team won just one match.