UrduPoint.com

Sports Festival Held In Connection With Quaid Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 04:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :A sports festival was organised at Mango Orchard Park in connection with Quaid-e-Azam's 146th birth anniversary under the auspices of the district administration and district sports department.

The sports festival included gymnastics, tug-of-war, archery, skating, and mass wrestling competitions.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner City Dr Anam Fatima, Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab, Divisional Sports Officer Maqsoodul Hasan Javed, District Sports Officer Aamir Hameed, and other sports officers were present.

Prizes were distributed among the players who excellently performed in the sports competitions.

