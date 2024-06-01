Sports Festival Inaugurated In Rawalpindi
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) A sports festival was started here late on Friday on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Aamir Khattak.
The festival was organized in collaboration with Municipal Corporation and District Sports Department.
The sports festival kicked off on Friday would continue till June 12 at the Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Hockey, Football, Taekwondo, Badminton, MMA (International Event), a demonstration of pentathlon, kung fu, gymnastics and other games would be organized under the festival.
The opening ceremony was held on May 31, at 8 pm at the Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium, Saidpur Road, Rawalpindi.
The organization of the sports festival is being appreciated by the citizens. The citizens said that such healthy activities should regularly be organized.
