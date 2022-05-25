Sports festival starts at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :A three-day sports festival started at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), here on Wednesday.

The festival organisers belonging to a student union -- Asad Ali Qureshi, Hassan Bilal Hashmi, Hafiz Muhammad Afzaz and others -- were present at the opening ceremony of the festival.

A large number of students were also present.

Contests in different games including cricket, football, badminton, tug-of-the-war, kabaddi, basketball, handball, volleyball, etc., would be held.