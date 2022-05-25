UrduPoint.com

Sports Festival Starts At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Sports festival starts at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

A three-day sports festival started at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :A three-day sports festival started at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), here on Wednesday.

The festival organisers belonging to a student union -- Asad Ali Qureshi, Hassan Bilal Hashmi, Hafiz Muhammad Afzaz and others -- were present at the opening ceremony of the festival.

A large number of students were also present.

Contests in different games including cricket, football, badminton, tug-of-the-war, kabaddi, basketball, handball, volleyball, etc., would be held.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Sports Kabaddi Badminton Student Asad Ali University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Indian court sentences Kashmiri leader Yasmin Mali ..

Indian court sentences Kashmiri leader Yasmin Malik to life-imprisonment

2 minutes ago
 KP-BOIT delegation visits ICCI for promotion of tr ..

KP-BOIT delegation visits ICCI for promotion of trade & investment

3 seconds ago
 AIOU starts English access micro scholarship progr ..

AIOU starts English access micro scholarship program

5 seconds ago
 DEC urges people to ensure registration of vote

DEC urges people to ensure registration of vote

6 seconds ago
 PNS Madadgar provides technical assistance to merc ..

PNS Madadgar provides technical assistance to merchant vessel

7 seconds ago
 Govt collects around 28 million fine against profi ..

Govt collects around 28 million fine against profiteers in federal capital: NA t ..

11 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.