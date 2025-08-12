Sports Festival underway in Larkana, Throwball matches of girls held as part of Maarka e Haq

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The sports Festival organized by the Sports Department is underway in Larkana on Tuesday, On the fourth day of the festival, a Throwball Girls Championship was held at the M.A. Khuhro Sports Complex Larkana.

On this occasion, Muhammad Mahfooz Makani stated that the Sindh Department of Sports and Youth Affairs organized the Throwball Girls Championship in Larkana as part of the Independence Day celebrations on August 14. The final match was played between Government Girls Degree College Larkana and IBA Public school Larkana. The Government Girls Degree College team won the final by 21 points, claiming the championship title, while Sachal School Larkana secured third position.

Aneela Abro, Senior Director of Physical education at Government Girls Degree College Larkana, presented trophies and individual awards to the winning team and other participating teams, and extended her congratulations to Dr. Benish Chandio too.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, all players, the guests, and other attendees enthusiastically chanted “Long Live Pakistan” and “Long Live Pakistan Army,” and also performed the national anthem and patriotic songs.