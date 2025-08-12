- Home
- Pakistan
- Sports Festival underway in Larkana, Throwball matches of girls held as part of Maarka e Haq
Sports Festival Underway In Larkana, Throwball Matches Of Girls Held As Part Of Maarka E Haq
Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The sports Festival organized by the Sports Department is underway in Larkana on Tuesday, On the fourth day of the festival, a Throwball Girls Championship was held at the M.A. Khuhro Sports Complex Larkana.
On this occasion, Muhammad Mahfooz Makani stated that the Sindh Department of Sports and Youth Affairs organized the Throwball Girls Championship in Larkana as part of the Independence Day celebrations on August 14. The final match was played between Government Girls Degree College Larkana and IBA Public school Larkana. The Government Girls Degree College team won the final by 21 points, claiming the championship title, while Sachal School Larkana secured third position.
Aneela Abro, Senior Director of Physical education at Government Girls Degree College Larkana, presented trophies and individual awards to the winning team and other participating teams, and extended her congratulations to Dr. Benish Chandio too.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, all players, the guests, and other attendees enthusiastically chanted “Long Live Pakistan” and “Long Live Pakistan Army,” and also performed the national anthem and patriotic songs.
Recent Stories
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan
European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..
Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan welcomes U.S. move to designate BLA, Majeed Brigade as terrorist groups46 seconds ago
-
FPCCI hosts EduTech Reforms Summit 2025 to drive Innovation in Pakistan’s Education Sector48 seconds ago
-
Sports Festival underway in Larkana, Throwball matches of girls held as part of Maarka e Haq52 seconds ago
-
Minister warns of stern action against establishments for not registering Workers55 seconds ago
-
Youth are the future of Pakistan: Nasir Shah1 minute ago
-
Rehabilitation of waste disposal site to help Pakistan earn $4.2 million annually1 minute ago
-
PM directs completion of 100MW Solar Project in Gilgit-Baltistan within a year11 minutes ago
-
Independence day celebration continues in various Schools & Collages with Flag Hoisting11 minutes ago
-
Inception Meeting Held to Develop Master Plan for Kaghan, Naran, and Batakundi Valleys11 minutes ago
-
ICT admin declares public holiday on August 1311 minutes ago
-
KP CM approves Rs one bln Kumongar water supply scheme in Karak11 minutes ago
-
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 1315 minutes ago