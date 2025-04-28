Sports Gala 2025 kicks off at International Islamic University Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The highly anticipated Sports Gala 2025 at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) officially commenced on Monday at the Male Campus.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Abdul Raheman, Vice President of Administration and Finance, who marked the beginning of the celebrations.

The opening ceremony featured a vibrant flag march by students at the Activity Centre of the Male Campus. A wide range of events followed, with indoor activities such as table tennis and chess taking place, while outdoor sports included cricket, sack races, three-legged races, and a 100-meter sprint on the cricket ground. More than 1,000 students from over 30 countries, including both Pakistani and international participants, are taking part in the various competitions.

Organized by the Sports Section of the Directorate of Students' Affairs, the Sports Gala 2025 is an exciting multi-sport event, with participants from 11 different university faculties.

The event is scheduled to run until May 12, with competitions in a variety of sports, including tug-of-war, badminton, volleyball, basketball, football, hockey, athletics, and more.

In his address at the opening ceremony, Dr.

Abdul Raheman emphasized the significant role of sports and extracurricular activities in personal development. He commended the enthusiasm and active participation of students, noting that such involvement serves as a model for others.

Dr. Abdul Raheman also encouraged faculty and administrative teams to participate in these activities, reinforcing the importance of a balanced approach to academic, athletic, and co-curricular pursuits.

He further praised the efforts of the Directorate of Students’ Affairs, adding that the Sports Gala has enhanced IIUI’s international reputation, following the university's recent success in global rankings.

Dr. Hafiz Ghufran Ali, the Student Advisor, expressed his gratitude to the administration for their unwavering support.

He highlighted that this event provided an excellent platform for students to showcase their talents and emphasized the administration's vision of promoting such initiatives.

He assured that these constructive activities would continue to be organized in the future.

The closing ceremony of the Sports Gala 2025 will be held on May 12, with Dr. Ahmed Shuja Syed, President of IIUI, gracing the event.