Sports gala begins at Gomal University

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad Monday inaugurated the five-day sports gala in the Department of English Language and Literature, Gomal Univesity for promoting recreational activities for the students.

Addressing the students and staff, the Vice Chancellor said that sports events are necessary for a healthy mind and body and we will ensure that students get proper academic environment with equal recreational opportunities.

Director English Department, Ehsan Ullah Danish thanked the Vice Chancellor and briefed the audience about the games and activities to be carried out during the sports gala.

Chief Proctor Sami Ullah Khan, Coordinator City Campus Dr. Shakeeb Ullah, Incharge Directorate of Societies Sana Khan, Dr. Azam Khan Alizai and huge number of students were present at the occasion.

