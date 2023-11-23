(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Sector Commander Frontier Corps (FC) South Brigadier Suhail Bajwa on Thursday said the sports activities among students play a vital role in developing their personality and thinking of unity among them.

He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of ‘Sports Gala’ held here at Gomal University’s Sub-Campus in Tank. On this occasion, the Director Tank Campus Dr. Ehsanullah Danish, teachers, administrative officers, employees and students of Tank Campus in large number were present.

In the opening ceremony of colorful sports gala, teams of students from different departments are actively participating in different games including cricket, football, badminton and others. The teams from Degree College Tank, Degree College Amma Khel, Iqra College and Wisdom College Tank were also participating in the sports gala.

Brigadier Sohail Ahmad Bajwa said that participation in other co-curricular activities including sports activities along with education creates tolerance among the students. The atmosphere of peace is established when the people of different nations, religions and races spend time with each other, he opined.

It also promotes love and brotherhood and ultimately results in establishment of a peaceful society, he added. It leads the country towards development and prosperity.

Brigadier Sohail Ahmad Bajwa advised the students to never be hopeless in life and put their trust in the Almighty, keep trying their best with courage, hard work and dedication then success would surely be their destiny.

He applauded the efforts of Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah, Tank Campus Director Dr Ehsanullah and the whole university administration for organizing such a colourful event.

He said the Gomal University, through its Tank Campus, was providing sports opportunities along with the education facilities to the students of this backward district.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Ehsanullah Danish said that healthy activities give the students courage to face defeat and teach them to be happy about the success of others.

He said sports was the part of life in which there is no defeat, but a lesson to understand one's own shortcomings, their correction and moving forward once again.

