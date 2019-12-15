UrduPoint.com
Sports Gala Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Sports Gala concludes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Two day inter school sports and athletic competition organized under the auspices of Anjuman Faizul islam (AFI) Rawalpindi concluded here on Sunday.

The two-day events included impressive PT show, review past and a number of races, long jumps, tug of war and display of regional dances performed won a great applause.

Director Sports board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi, who was the chief guest on the occasion congratulated the winners before distributing the prizes and praised the management of Anjuman Faizul Islam for helping the students become useful citizens and patriotic Pakistanis by providing the facilities of moral oriented education and co-curricular activities in a congenial atmospheres.

The president of the Anjuman, Mian Siddique Akbar said that co-curricular activities, particularly the games contribute to develop character building, physical, mental and emotional feelings of the students and enable them to be useful citizens of the society.

