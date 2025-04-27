Sports Gala concludes at Sargodha Medical College

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The concluding ceremony of the annual sports Gala at Sargodha Medical College was held at the college’s football ground, presided over by Principal Dr. Waris Farooqa here on Sunday.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Dr. Zulfiqar Bhatti, Provincial Minister for Zakat and Usher Rana Munawar Ghous, former Minister of State and Adviser to the Prime Minister Chaudhry Hamid Hamid and MPA Mian Ikram-ul-Haq graced the event as chief guests.

During the ceremony, the guests distributed prizes among the winning teams of cricket, football, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, badminton, and other competitions. They highly appreciated the outstanding performances of the medical students.

The chief guests also extended their congratulations to Principal Dr. Waris, Sports Incharge Mian Imran Rasheed, and the President of the Student Sports Society, Muneeb Akhtar and Ayesha Jehan, for making excellent arrangements for the event.