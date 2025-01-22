Sports gala, cultural day celebrations at UET

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Department of Computer Science at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore organized its annual sports gala and cultural day in a vibrant and festive manner.

The event showcased the diverse cultures of Pakistan’s all provinces, with students representing their respective cultural traditions. Female students also set up stalls featuring henna, bangles, flower garlands, and jewelry.

Vice Chancellor UET Prof Dr Shahid Munir, inaugurated the Sports Gala.

He stated that "The culture of any nation is deeply rooted in its people. Celebrating one’s culture is the best way to pay tribute to our ancestors.

It is crucial for young people to stay connected with their cultural heritage to keep traditions alive."

He further emphasized that healthy minds are the foundation of a healthy society and that such activities are essential for students' physical, mental, and social development.

The event was attended by Deans, faculty members, administrative staff, and a large number of students. Various sports competitions were held, with students participating enthusiastically. The event provided students with a great opportunity for entertainment, learning, and understanding cultural heritage.