Sports Gala for Special Children held in Rohri

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday inaugurated a grand Sports Gala at Gangoti Ground in Rohri, organized by the Sports Department Sukkur.

The event featured participation from special schools in Sukkur, Ghotki, and Khairpur, with special children participating in 6 male and 8 female games.

The minister emphasized the importance of providing opportunities for special children to participate in sports, highlighting its benefits for a healthy society.

He announced plans to organize similar events in other districts, praising the performance of special children and encouraging them to participate in sports.

The event was a celebration of sportsmanship and achievement, with special children from Mirpur Mathelo, district Ghotki presenting the national anthem in a unique and impressive manner. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah expressed his delight at seeing special children participating in sports, emphasizing the importance of promoting healthy activities for a better society.