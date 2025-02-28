Sports Gala, Fun Festival Inaugurated At IUB
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 05:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Female teachers, employees and students of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) are participating in 10-day celebrations in connection with the International Women’s Day.
On the directions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, a special committee of female teachers and administrative officers is organising the celebrations in all campuses. In this regard, a sports gala and fun festival was organised at Girls Study Park under the auspices of the Directorate of Sports and female hostels. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran inaugurated the Sports Gala Festival.
He said that the enthusiasm with which the university students are celebrating the International Women’s Day celebrations is very welcome.
The Vice Chancellor appreciated the efforts of the organizing team, especially Dr. Abida Firdous and Dr. Ambreen Masood. On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Rubina Bhatti Dean Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Ambrain Maqsood Director Sports Female, Dr. Abida Firdous Additional Registrar Female Hostels, Dr. Samina Ejaz Associate Professor, Dr. Ayesha Shaukat Additional Director Students Affairs, Dr. Sheikh Safina Siddique Director Human Healthcare, Dr. Maleeha Arif Principal Medical Officer, Dr. Ayesha Shaukat Associate Professor Department of Social Work, Fatima Muzahir Deputy Registrar, Mehwish Razzaq Assistant Director Sports and other women were present.
