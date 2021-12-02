Sports gala held at District Jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The district jail organized a sports gala here on Wednesday, in which, matches of volley ball and tug-of-war between the teams of District Jail police and Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police were held.

PHP police lifted the trophies by defeating their rival teams.

Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad Zahid Hussain witnessed the event as a chief guest and distributed prizes and trophies among the winners.

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal, Superintendent District Jail ChaudhryAli Akbar Gujjar, DSP Patrolling Malik Muhammad Ameen, Medical Superintendent (MS)Children Hospital Dr Habib Buttar and others were also present on the occasion.