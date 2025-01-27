Sports Gala Held At Govt Graduate College For Girls
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Higher education Punjab organized a sports gala at Government Graduate College for Girls, in which 9 teams from different colleges of the Division participated.
Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan was the chief guest who inaugurated the sports gala.
Speaking on the occasion, Shazia Rizwan said that with the establishment of sports grounds, the youth are getting access to healthy activities. The young generation should also participate in extra-curricular activities along with curricular activities.
She further said that the Punjab government was ensuring various measures for students to participate in sports activities.
Organizing the sports gala is a link in this regard, she said.
