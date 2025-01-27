Open Menu

Sports Gala Held At Govt Graduate College For Girls

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Sports gala held at Govt Graduate College for Girls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Higher education Punjab organized a sports gala at Government Graduate College for Girls, in which 9 teams from different colleges of the Division participated.

Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan was the chief guest who inaugurated the sports gala.

Speaking on the occasion, Shazia Rizwan said that with the establishment of sports grounds, the youth are getting access to healthy activities. The young generation should also participate in extra-curricular activities along with curricular activities.

She further said that the Punjab government was ensuring various measures for students to participate in sports activities.

Organizing the sports gala is a link in this regard, she said.

Recent Stories

Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultur ..

Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity

17 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister

UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister

32 minutes ago
 Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 bill ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024

47 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional develo ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone

1 hour ago
 Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contr ..

Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay

1 hour ago
 Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as mo ..

Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..

1 hour ago
vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Fle ..

Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise

1 hour ago
 vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking Abou ..

Vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking About

1 hour ago
 The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance

The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance

1 hour ago
 AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through ..

AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall

2 hours ago
 Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ vic ..

Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri

2 hours ago
 ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rank ..

ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan