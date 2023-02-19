UrduPoint.com

Sports Gala Held At PMDC

Published February 19, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The annual Sports Gala was celebrated from 17th to 19th February at Peshawar Model Degree College (Boys) Dalazak Road Peshawar.

This fun-filled celebration was graced by the presence of Hamid Ali Khan Deputy Director of Sports KP and Ashfaq Ahmad Assistant Director of Sports KP as chief guest.

The Director PMDCs Muhammad Sohail cut the ribbon and declared the Gala officially opened with colourful balloons levitated in the air.

Students from Peshawar Model Degree College (Boys) Dalazak Road Peshawar, Hayatabad, Mardan and Haripur enthusiastically participated in the Gala.

The participants played different indoor and outdoor games like cricket, football, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, and athletics.

At the end of this joyful event, the winning teams were awarded trophies and runner ups certificates by the chief guest.

The chief guest appreciated the efforts of staff, administration and sports coaches and glorified the sportsmanship spirit of the students in splendid words.

