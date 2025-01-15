Open Menu

Sports Gala Inaugurated At City Girls College Gulbahar

Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Sports gala inaugurated at City Girls College Gulbahar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The opening ceremony of the inter-class sports gala at Government City Girls Degree College Gulbahar was held in a grand manner. Students showcased excellent performances in various sports and cultural activities.

The guest of honor at the event was the College Principal, Professor Rabia Sikandar, who inaugurated the gala by cutting the ribbon. Other notable attendees included Najma Naz Qazi director sports of GCGC, Shazia Aslam sports lecturer at Government City District Girls College, Sadia Gul sports lecturer at Nahqi Girls College along with a large number of teachers and students.

On the first day of the sports gala, exciting competitions in table tennis, basketball, and tug of war were held.

In the table tennis matches, BS urdu students defeated BS Islamic studies students with a score of 2-0, while FA/FSc second-year students beat BS English students with the same score.

In an intense basketball match, the FA/FSc 2nd year team triumphed over the FA/FSc 1st year team with a score of 18-15.

In the thrilling tug-of-war competition, the students’ team defeated the teachers' team, earning widespread applause.

During the event, various stalls were set up, featuring Charsadda's traditional rice dishes, chapli kababs, dahi bhallay, and other food items. Additionally, stalls showcasing warm shawls, artificial jewellry, paintings, and handmade decorative items attracted special attention from students and teachers alike.

