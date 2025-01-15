Sports Gala Inaugurated At City Girls College Gulbahar
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) The opening ceremony of the inter-class sports gala at Government City Girls Degree College Gulbahar was held in a grand manner. Students showcased excellent performances in various sports and cultural activities.
The guest of honor at the event was the College Principal, Professor Rabia Sikandar, who inaugurated the gala by cutting the ribbon. Other notable attendees included Najma Naz Qazi director sports of GCGC, Shazia Aslam sports lecturer at Government City District Girls College, Sadia Gul sports lecturer at Nahqi Girls College along with a large number of teachers and students.
On the first day of the sports gala, exciting competitions in table tennis, basketball, and tug of war were held.
In the table tennis matches, BS urdu students defeated BS Islamic studies students with a score of 2-0, while FA/FSc second-year students beat BS English students with the same score.
In an intense basketball match, the FA/FSc 2nd year team triumphed over the FA/FSc 1st year team with a score of 18-15.
In the thrilling tug-of-war competition, the students’ team defeated the teachers' team, earning widespread applause.
During the event, various stalls were set up, featuring Charsadda's traditional rice dishes, chapli kababs, dahi bhallay, and other food items. Additionally, stalls showcasing warm shawls, artificial jewellry, paintings, and handmade decorative items attracted special attention from students and teachers alike.
Recent Stories
NAB initiates Rs1.172b recovery in housing society scandal
Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 2035
European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattac ..
Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack
Dubai International Project Management Forum opens
UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank
Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 2024
Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 2024
China enhances food security with advanced agricultural science
Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 2024
NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea region
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sports gala inaugurated at City Girls College Gulbahar50 seconds ago
-
NAB initiates Rs1.172b recovery in housing society scandal9 minutes ago
-
ITTMS system to increase trade between Pakistan, Afghanistan: Muzzammil Aslam11 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims return to India11 minutes ago
-
New divisional scouts organiser deputed in Multan division11 minutes ago
-
Three outlaws held, stolen items recovered in Tank31 minutes ago
-
DC visits hospital, school, stadium, park in Khairpur Tamewali31 minutes ago
-
Cath lab to be established at DHQ Dera: Dr Farrukh41 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar assures Sindh CM of federal govt’s commitment to ensure release of funds41 minutes ago
-
Rs30 per unit decline in power tariff for EV sector to encourage investors: PM50 minutes ago
-
Trial of Civilians in Military Courts; arguments continue in SCP for 7th day50 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer for cop offered in DIKhan50 minutes ago