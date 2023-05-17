UrduPoint.com

Sports Gala Kicked Off At Comsats Attock Campus

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Sports Gala kicked off at Comsats Attock Campus

Sports Gala was kicked off at Comsats University Attock Campus on Wednesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Sports Gala was kicked off at Comsats University Attock Campus on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza was the chief guest of the opening ceremony of sports Gala. The DC, along with Director Comsats University Dr.

Junaid, inaugurated the event by cutting the ribbon. All students and teachers enthusiastically participated in the event.

Expressing his views, the DC appreciated the efforts of Comsats Attock and encouraged all the students to participate in all such extracurricular activities with great enthusiasm.

Related Topics

Sports Attock Event All

