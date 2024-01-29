Open Menu

Sports Gala Kicks Off At SABS University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Sports Gala started at the Shaheed Allah Bukhsh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro in which boys and girls, all faculty members and staff are taking part in different sports including cricket, badminton, table tennis, tug of war, chess, volleyball, throw the ball, marathon and Kho Kho.

The sports gala was organized by the sports committee of SABS University.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Vice-chancellor SABS Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that sports are indispensable for physical and mental health.

Curriculum activities are very useful for life, heart and mind rejuvenation by being free from academic affairs, grief and other issues, she added.

Dr. Bhutto emphasized students that in addition to education, should necessarily take part in sports to promote physical and mental health as such activities create in a person such abilities as endurance, peace and tolerance which are the most effective practices for practical life and also play a key role in exhibiting their hidden talents.

Sports Committee Convener Hina Marvi Khilji, Fazal Ellahi Khan, Manzoor Solangi and Kashif Shahzad also addressed the inauguration ceremony.

On the first day of sports week in marathon race for boys and girls separately was organized, whereas other sports events also took place. The Sports Gala will conclude on February 02, 2024.

