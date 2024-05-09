Open Menu

Sports Gala Of SMC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Sports Gala of SMC

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Commissioner Ajmal Bhatti inaugurated Sports Gala of Sargodha Medical College

here on Thursday.

The function was held at lawn of the college in which Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb

Haider Khan and Principal Dr Humira Akram besides MS Government Dr Faisal Masood Teaching

Hospital and faculty members and students participated.

Five groups of different classes were made in which cricket, volleyball and football besides

other games would be played.

Speaking on this occasion, the commissioner said sports should be promoted at all levels

as sports teaches sportsmanship and improve mental and physical development of the youth.

Later, the commissioner also distributed prizes among students who showed outstanding

performance.

