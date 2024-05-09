Sports Gala Of SMC
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Commissioner Ajmal Bhatti inaugurated Sports Gala of Sargodha Medical College
here on Thursday.
The function was held at lawn of the college in which Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb
Haider Khan and Principal Dr Humira Akram besides MS Government Dr Faisal Masood Teaching
Hospital and faculty members and students participated.
Five groups of different classes were made in which cricket, volleyball and football besides
other games would be played.
Speaking on this occasion, the commissioner said sports should be promoted at all levels
as sports teaches sportsmanship and improve mental and physical development of the youth.
Later, the commissioner also distributed prizes among students who showed outstanding
performance.
