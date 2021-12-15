Sports gala opens at Bahauddin Zakariya University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Sports Gala featuring several games among students of Pharmacy department opened at Bahauddin Zakariya University here on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor, Dr Mansoor Kundi inaugurated the gala.Cricket, Football, Table tennis, Lawn Tennis, basketball, Cards, Tug-of-War, Snooker will be part of gala.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Mansoor Kundi said that it was need of the hours to hold sports activities.

He stated that a healthy body carries a healthy mind adding that it was a welcome gesture that sports are being organized that could not be held due to COVID-19 for past two years.

Co-curricular activities are the integral part besides education of a organization, he said adding that BZU would utilize all resources to promote sports in the varsity.

These activities are reflection of a healthy society, he informed.

Dean faculty of Pharmacy, Dr Muhammad Uzair said that victory and defeat were part of games adding winners should celebrate by keeping discipline.

He thanked Dr Sohail Arshad and Dr Ambreen for assistance in holding gala.