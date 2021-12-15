UrduPoint.com

Sports Gala Opens At Bahauddin Zakariya University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 10:21 PM

Sports gala opens at Bahauddin Zakariya University

Sports Gala featuring several games among students of Pharmacy department opened at Bahauddin Zakariya University here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Sports Gala featuring several games among students of Pharmacy department opened at Bahauddin Zakariya University here on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor, Dr Mansoor Kundi inaugurated the gala.Cricket, Football, Table tennis, Lawn Tennis, basketball, Cards, Tug-of-War, Snooker will be part of gala.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Mansoor Kundi said that it was need of the hours to hold sports activities.

He stated that a healthy body carries a healthy mind adding that it was a welcome gesture that sports are being organized that could not be held due to COVID-19 for past two years.

Co-curricular activities are the integral part besides education of a organization, he said adding that BZU would utilize all resources to promote sports in the varsity.

These activities are reflection of a healthy society, he informed.

Dean faculty of Pharmacy, Dr Muhammad Uzair said that victory and defeat were part of games adding winners should celebrate by keeping discipline.

He thanked Dr Sohail Arshad and Dr Ambreen for assistance in holding gala.

Related Topics

Football Tennis Sports Snooker Education Bahauddin Zakariya University All

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan will provide all out support for ..

PM says Pakistan will provide all out support for Afghanistan

8 minutes ago
 PML-N fails to announce Nawaz Sharif's date of ret ..

PML-N fails to announce Nawaz Sharif's date of return: Senator Vawda

2 minutes ago
 Majority of US Senate Passes $768Bln Defense Spend ..

Majority of US Senate Passes $768Bln Defense Spending Bill

2 minutes ago
 Health dept. teams to administer coronavirus vacci ..

Health dept. teams to administer coronavirus vaccine outside polling stations in ..

2 minutes ago
 Junaid’s wedding: Chohan brings sweets for PML-N ..

Junaid’s wedding: Chohan brings sweets for PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari

16 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy, Scholz, Macron Agree to Make Efforts fo ..

Zelenskyy, Scholz, Macron Agree to Make Efforts for Progress in Situation in Don ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.