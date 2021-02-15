Sports gala opens at BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Sports Gala featuring several games among faculty members was opened at Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor, Dr Mansoor Kundi inaugurated the gala by playing table tennis.

Cricket, Football, Table tennis, Lawn Tennis, basketball, Cards, Tug-of-War, Snooker and carom board will be part of sports gala.

A large number of faculty members attended the opening ceremony.

Over 100 faculty members including female teachers are participating in the event this year.

A large number of faculty members and staffers attended the gala.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Mansoor Kundi said that it was an urgent need of the hour to hold sports activities.

He stated that a health body carries a health mind adding that it was a welcome gesture that a good number of faculty members were participated in sports gala.

Co-curricular activities are the integral part besides education of a organization, he said adding that BZU would exhaust all resources to promote sports in the varsity.

These activities are reflection of healthy society, he informed.