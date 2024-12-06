"Sports Gala" Organized At Sports Complex
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Aghosh-ul-Khidmat Foundation here on Friday organized "Sports Gala" here at the Sports Complex .
Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram attended the event as chief guest.
The students of Aghosh-ul-Khidmat, other schools and officials the concerned authorities participated in the event.
The aim of the event was to provide opportunities to the students to express their talent.
Addressing the ceremony, the deputy commissioner appreciated the performance of the students and said that for the promotion of sports, sports Calendar and cultural activities calendar had been issued so that the young generation could be engaged in positive activities and their talents could be further developed.
At the end of the ceremony, the DC distributed shields among the successful students and the administration of Aghosh-ul-Khidmat.
APP/azq/378
