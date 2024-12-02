Open Menu

Sports Gala Organized For Disabled Persons In DI Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Sports gala organized for disabled persons in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A special sports gala was organized for disabled persons here at Baisakhi ground in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The event was jointly organized by the Social Welfare Department Dera and the District Administration Dera, with an aim to encourage the disabled persons showcasing their talents, and promoting social inclusion.

The event was attended by officials from district administration and other departments including the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, Regional Sports Officer and District Officer of Social Welfare.

The officials spent time with the participating youth and appreciated their determination and resilience.

In their speeches, the speakers highlighted the significance of this day, emphasizing that persons with disabilities were an integral part of our society.

They stressed the need for such initiatives to bring about positive changes in their lives.

The sports gala provided disabled youth with an opportunity to showcase their abilities, fostering confidence and enthusiasm among them.

This program served as a model for the social and societal inclusion of persons with disabilities, delivering the message that these young individuals have the potential to achieve success in every field of life.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Sports Young Event From

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

PSX 100 Index maintains its upward momentum

5 hours ago
 KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI ..

KP CM Ali Amin’s close relative shot dead in DI Khan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its G ..

Le Perfumist Celebrates UAE National Day and Its Grand Opening in Sharjah

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

1 day ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

2 days ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan