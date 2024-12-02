Sports Gala Organized For Disabled Persons In DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) A special sports gala was organized for disabled persons here at Baisakhi ground in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
The event was jointly organized by the Social Welfare Department Dera and the District Administration Dera, with an aim to encourage the disabled persons showcasing their talents, and promoting social inclusion.
The event was attended by officials from district administration and other departments including the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, Regional Sports Officer and District Officer of Social Welfare.
The officials spent time with the participating youth and appreciated their determination and resilience.
In their speeches, the speakers highlighted the significance of this day, emphasizing that persons with disabilities were an integral part of our society.
They stressed the need for such initiatives to bring about positive changes in their lives.
The sports gala provided disabled youth with an opportunity to showcase their abilities, fostering confidence and enthusiasm among them.
This program served as a model for the social and societal inclusion of persons with disabilities, delivering the message that these young individuals have the potential to achieve success in every field of life.
APP/akt
