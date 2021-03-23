UrduPoint.com
Sports Gala Organized To Mark Pakistan Day

Tue 23rd March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Sports Gala organized to mark Pakistan Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday said that the participation of a large number of Karachi athletes in various competitions under the Sports Gala on the occasion of Pakistan Day is a proof that youth want to make the country and the nation to proud on them.

He said this while distributing prizes among the successful participants of the cycle race held on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Senior Director Culture Sports and Recreation Mansoor Qazi, consultant Syed Khursheed Shah, Director Sports Kanwar Ayub and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The cycle race was held on the route of Green Line Bus Service from Nagan Chowrangi to Mazar-e-Quaid here.

The Administrator said that said Karachi Metropolitan Corporation wanted to promote sports activities in the city while teams of cricket, hockey and football have been formed that will regularly participate in various competitions in and out of the city.

He said that all the four sports complexes of KMC are being activated for sports activities while the organizers have been directed to allow common citizens to play in the playgrounds.

He also passed directives for developing walking tracks around major grounds so that citizens can benefit from it.

Ahmed said that sports are very important for mental and physical health, urging the need to promote indoor and outdoor sports to protect the new generation from negative activities.

"We have to promote our national sport of hockey as well as cycling, squash, badminton, gymnastics, boxing and other sports," the Administrator added He said that Karachi had produced great players of the world in the past and even today the youth of Karachi is fully capable to repeat the history.

Ahmed said that we have to provide opportunities and facilities to these young people.

Total 26 cyclists took part in the cycle race in which Muhammad Irfan finished at 1st place, Bilal at 2nd and Shoaib at 3rd.

The first place cyclist was given Rs 10,000 and a trophy, the second place cyclist got Rs 7,000 and a trophy while he third place cyclist received Rs 5000 and a trophy.

A thousand rupees and a trophy were also given as a prize to all the cyclists for their encouragement.

