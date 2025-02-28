Open Menu

Sports Gala Prize Distribution Ceremony Held At GCU Chiniot Campus

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Sports Gala prize distribution ceremony held at GCU Chiniot campus

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A prize distribution ceremony of the Sports Gala was recently held at the Government College University (GCU) Chiniot campus.

The event was attended by esteemed guests, including Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal, Chairman CPLC Chaudhry Masood Iqbal, President Bar Mehr Maqsood Haral, and Director Dr. Falak Sher Nebhi, according to APP correspondent.

The guests distributed prizes among the winning players, recognizing their achievements and hard work. In his address, the DC emphasized the importance of sports in conjunction with academic activities.

He highlighted that sports instill discipline and dedication, essential qualities for success.

Gondal also appreciated the efforts of the organizers and the university for hosting the sports competitions.

He welcomed the large number of female students pursuing education at GCU, considering it a guarantee of a bright future.

Chaudhry Masood Iqbal, Chairman CPLC, commended the shift of GCU Chiniot campus to its own building, acknowledging the progress made by the institution.

The event showcased the university's commitment to promoting sports and academic excellence.

APP/mha/378

Recent Stories

In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown P ..

In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..

49 seconds ago
 Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal

24 minutes ago
 India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of ..

India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of eminent Kashmiri Dr Sibtain

24 minutes ago
 Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalit ..

Negotiations to form Austria’s new ruling coalition succeed

29 minutes ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in i ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi reports 35% growth in international patient volume fo ..

29 minutes ago
 Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exh ..

Khalifa University’s Research and Innovation Exhibition 2025 attracts about 2, ..

30 minutes ago
UAE President attends wedding in Dubai

UAE President attends wedding in Dubai

30 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Air Europa to expand strategic par ..

Etihad Airways, Air Europa to expand strategic partnership

30 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of martyr Nasser Ali ..

30 minutes ago
 ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 45% a ..

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 45% at Annual General Meeting

31 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Kh ..

Governor Punjab/Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan chairs first-ever Vice Chan ..

28 minutes ago
 Halt in US HIV funds could cost S.Africa 500,000 l ..

Halt in US HIV funds could cost S.Africa 500,000 lives over 10 years: foundation

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan