Sports Gala Prize Distribution Ceremony Held At GCU Chiniot Campus
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 12:10 AM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A prize distribution ceremony of the Sports Gala was recently held at the Government College University (GCU) Chiniot campus.
The event was attended by esteemed guests, including Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal, Chairman CPLC Chaudhry Masood Iqbal, President Bar Mehr Maqsood Haral, and Director Dr. Falak Sher Nebhi, according to APP correspondent.
The guests distributed prizes among the winning players, recognizing their achievements and hard work. In his address, the DC emphasized the importance of sports in conjunction with academic activities.
He highlighted that sports instill discipline and dedication, essential qualities for success.
Gondal also appreciated the efforts of the organizers and the university for hosting the sports competitions.
He welcomed the large number of female students pursuing education at GCU, considering it a guarantee of a bright future.
Chaudhry Masood Iqbal, Chairman CPLC, commended the shift of GCU Chiniot campus to its own building, acknowledging the progress made by the institution.
The event showcased the university's commitment to promoting sports and academic excellence.
