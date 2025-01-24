Sports Gala, PUKAAR Magazine Launch At KMU
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar on Friday hosted a vibrant sports Gala organized by the students of the KMU Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS).
The opening ceremony was graced by the Vice Chancellor of KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, as the chief guest.
He inaugurated the gala and appreciated the students' exceptional talents and enthusiasm.
Following the event, the PUKAAR magazine launch ceremony was organized by the KMU Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IPM&R) Art and Literary Society.
Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq was the chief guest for this event as well. Both events drew enthusiastic participation from KMU faculty, officers, administrative staff, guests, and students.
Addressing the events, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq praised the students' efforts and emphasized the importance of co-curricular activities in developing leadership, social awareness, and personal growth among students.
He highlighted that such activities instil a sense of teamwork, tolerance, and creativity in students, contributing significantly to their holistic development. He also mentioned that co-curricular activities are a permanent feature of KMU’s academic Calendar and play a crucial role in shaping students into well-rounded and balanced citizens.
Director Academics, Prof. Dr. Zilli Huma, and IPS Director, Prof. Dr. Sami Siraj, also addressed the gatherings.
They underscored the significance of such events in fostering multifaceted personal growth and lauded the excellent arrangements. They expressed their appreciation for KMU's commitment to academic and co-curricular excellence. These events reflect KMU's vision of promoting academic brilliance while fostering leadership, creativity, and community engagement among its students.
