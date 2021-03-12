Sports Gala starts at Gomal Uni

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Friday inaugurated sports Gala at Pharmacy department of the university.

During the inaugural ceremony Head of Pharmacy department Dr Zahid Rasool and participating teams warmly welcomed the VC and presented colorful logos of their teams.

Addressing on the occasion,the VC said that sports activities were very imperative at institutions of higher education to develop sportsmanship among the students besides maintaining discipline at the institutions.

He urged students to concentrate on the studies as well as physical exertion as their parents have great expectations from them.