Sports gala starts in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :A four-day Sports Gala on Tuesday was organized at Sports Complex of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University; Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani performed the opening in a colorful program.

The Sports Gala that started from March 7 would continue till March 10 that would be participated by teams of different departments of the university.

Thrilling competitions are expected in the field of cricket, Badminton, Table Tennis, 100 meter Race, Tug-of-War and other sports.

The Sports Society of SBBU says that participating teams in the Sports Gala are very enthusiastic.

The Sports Gala organizing committee formed by the Vice Chancellor is supervising the sports events.

Addressing the inaugural session, the Vice Chancellor said that government and unofficial organizations shall step ahead with open heart for the promotion of sports adding that the government shall also form a comprehensive and right strategy for the promotion of games in order to encourage the talented sportsmen of the country.

He was of the view that every wise citizen shall encourage (traditional and international) sports that encourage the youths and enhance their endurance, self-discipline and tolerance among them.

The Vice Chancellor said that for that purpose organizing sports from school to university level is very essential for the mental and physical health of youths and students.