Sports Gala Sukkur-2025 Kicked Off To Celebrate Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) As part of the celebrations to mark the Pakistan's 78th Independence Day, District Sports Officer Sukkur, Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Thursday announced the commencement of the Sports Gala Sukkur-2025. The event is being held in accordance with the directives of Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr.

The Sports Gala Sukkur-2025 will feature competitions in 24 different sports, including badminton, football, futsal, basketball, ring ball, volleyball, hockey, cricket, table tennis, cycling, open marathon, rope pulling, karate and more. The competitions will be held at various locations in Sukkur from August 1 to August 14.

The events will be participated by students from schools, colleges and universities. The District Sports Officer Sukkur has provided a detailed schedule of the events, which includes basketball matches at Sukkur IBA University, kickboxing and futsal at Sports Club Sukkur, and volleyball matches at New Goth Theedhi.

On August 9, kabaddi and badminton competitions will be held at Sports Club Sukkur and Gymkhana Club Sukkur, respectively. Taekwondo and hockey matches will take place on August 9 and 10 at Sports Club Sukkur.

The Sports Gala Sukkur-2025 will conclude on August 14 with cycling, skating, open marathon, and rope pulling competitions at Globe Chowk Sukkur. The winners will be awarded prizes during the central ceremony on August 14.

Mayor of Sukkur, Barrister Arslan islam Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Nadir Shahzad Khan and other district administration officials are participating as special guests in various sports events to encourage the players.

