Sports gala to be organized for youth soon: Mayor Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Thursday inaugurated the Leeds College T20 Cricket Tournament here at the Gymkhana Cricket Ground.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, soon a sports gala would be organized for the youth, and it will be sponsored at the official level. Mayor Peshawar cut the cake and inaugurated the cricket league by wearing regular cricket shorts.

Haji Zubair Ali said that sports activities should be organized for the youth very soon so that the young generation can be saved from bad activities. "We will be able to work in which we have allocated a budget for sports, we will bring forward the talent of the young generation and provide them all kinds of facilities," he added.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has produced famous players in sports including Jahangir Khan, Jansher Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Imran Sr. Iftikhar and scores of other games who and other players highlighted the country.

They said that equipment will be provided for cricket, hockey, table tennis, squash and other sports, and a room will be built in the gymkhana in which free facilities will be provided to the players.

Haji Zubair Ali inspected the gymkhana ground and issued orders for supply of lighting, pitch cover, furniture there etc.