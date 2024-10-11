Sports gala under CM’s program starts at Darra Adam Khel

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Provincial Sports Department under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s program Awami Agenda and on the special directive of Adviser to Chief Minister on Sports Fakhar Jahan and Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate formally started a Sports Gala at the grounds of Government Degree College Dara Adam Khel on Friday in a colorful program.

The sports gala is being held with the support of Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Matiullah, Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, Director Sports Merged Areas Raziullah Bitanni, Assistant Commissioner Dara Adam Khel Amir Nawaz and DSO Sub Division Dara Adam Khel Sajid Afridi.

The opening of the sports gala was made with cricket, football, and badminton matches. Apart from football, cricket, volleyball, basketball, athletics, tug-of-war, and badminton, traditional games including shooting, chindro, goli danda etc. will also be a part of this sports gala.

Locals have wholeheartedly welcomed the holding of sports gala and stressed conducting such events in future also.