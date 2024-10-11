Sports Gala Under CM’s Program Starts At Darra Adam Khel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Provincial Sports Department under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s program Awami Agenda and on the special directive of Adviser to Chief Minister on Sports Fakhar Jahan and Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate formally started a Sports Gala at the grounds of Government Degree College Dara Adam Khel on Friday in a colorful program.
The sports gala is being held with the support of Secretary Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Matiullah, Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah, Director General Sports Abdul Nasir, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, Director Sports Merged Areas Raziullah Bitanni, Assistant Commissioner Dara Adam Khel Amir Nawaz and DSO Sub Division Dara Adam Khel Sajid Afridi.
The opening of the sports gala was made with cricket, football, and badminton matches. Apart from football, cricket, volleyball, basketball, athletics, tug-of-war, and badminton, traditional games including shooting, chindro, goli danda etc. will also be a part of this sports gala.
Locals have wholeheartedly welcomed the holding of sports gala and stressed conducting such events in future also.
Recent Stories
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspended train operation in Balochistan restored54 seconds ago
-
ICT admin target 'agent mafia,' 6 arrested in G-10 raid58 seconds ago
-
RDA seals 601 under-construction buildings on dengue SOPs violations1 minute ago
-
Legendary Altaf Hussain's films presented intricacies of familial love1 minute ago
-
DC holds special meeting on “Ekhtiar Awam Ka” Portal11 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sports festival begins in Charsadda11 minutes ago
-
Govt’s economic reforms to steer country out of prevailing crises : Adviser11 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates distribution of “Himmat Cards”11 minutes ago
-
Wah Cantt Police arrest CNG station robbery accused11 minutes ago
-
CPO inaugurates modern cabins to monitor traffic volume effectively21 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police providing 14 digital services at 19 Khidmat Marakiz21 minutes ago
-
Trains winter timetable to become effective from Oct 1531 minutes ago