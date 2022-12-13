Sports Gala Week in orphanage concluded

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Week-long sports Gala organized for orphans children in Aghosh Al-Khidmat Peshawar concluded here on Tuesday.

In this connection a colourful prize distribution was held with president, Markazi Tanzim-e-Tajiran Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mohammad Ihtesham Haleem and General Secretary Rehman Gul were chief guests on the occasion, said a press release.

The winner and runner-up teams and best-performing players were awarded trophies and cash prizes.