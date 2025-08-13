Sports Galla of Net Ball match held in Larkana as part of Maarka e Haq

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) In connection with the celebration of August 14 Independence Day under the theme “Battle for Truth,” a netball tournament was held on Wednesday at M. A Khuhra Complex, Larkano.

The final match took place between Sindh Sports board Larkana and Global Netball, in which Sindh Sports Board Larkana emerged as the winner, while the runner-up team was IBA Sports Club Larkana.

Special guests on the occasion included Nadeem Ashraf Waraich (PSP), SSP Motorway, Deputy Commissioner Larkana Wajahat Ghafoor Mirani, District Sports Officer Larkana Mahfooz Ahmed Makani, officials from various departments, and members of the public.

The ceremony began with the national anthem and the hoisting of Pakistan’s national flag. Slogans of “Long Live Pakistan” and “Long Live Pakistan Army” were also raised. At the start of the event, guests were presented with the traditional Sindhi gift of Ajrak.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the winners and runner-up teams were awarded trophies by the guests, while the Motorway Police presented gift prizes to the players.

After that, a table tennis match was played between SZABIST College and Chandka Medical College, in which SZABIST emerged as the winner and Chandka Medical College as the runner-up. The special guest for this match was Ejaz Ahmed Leghari, Chairman District Council Larkana. The winning team, SZABIST, was awarded the winner’s trophy and prizes were distributed.

Finally, a cake-cutting ceremony was held to mark the closing of the past week’s sports festival. On this occasion, Asadullah Bhutto, Vice Chairman District Council Larkana, Advocate Abdul Nabi Sario, officials of the Sports Department, and a large number of the public were present.