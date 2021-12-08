UrduPoint.com

Sports Goods Exports Witness Record 20.73 Pc Increase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 10:36 PM

The Sports goods exports during the first four months of fiscal year 2021-22 grew up by 20.73 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The sports goods exports during the first four months of fiscal year 2021-22 grew up by 20.73 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Oct 2021, Sports goods worth of US$ 105,120 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 87,070 of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Footballs increased by 17.22 percent, worth US$ 50,148 exported as compared to exports worth US$ 42,780 during same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Gloves exports also increased by 6.00 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US$ 24,552 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 23,163.

During the period under review, Others exports increased by 43.99 per cent, worth US$ 30,420 exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 21,127 of same period of last year.

